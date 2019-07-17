S. Korea, Malaysia to Hold 2nd Round of FTA Talks

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Malaysia on Monday will hold a second round of bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) talks in Seoul.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the two-day talks will include negotiations on the commodity market, economic cooperation and country of origin rules and regulations for traded goods.The talks come about a month after the two sides held their first FTA talks in Kuala Lumpur and agreed to a general outline of the deal and a schedule for future negotiations.Seoul and Kuala Lumpur plan to conclude the deal by November, in time for South Korea's summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), of which Malaysia is a member state.A trade ministry official said that concluding an FTA with South Korea's fourth-largest ASEAN trading partner will help South Korean firms advance into the market and diversity trade.