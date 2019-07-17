Defense Ministry: North Korea Test-fired SRBMs on July 31

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has reaffirmed an earlier assessment that North Korea test-fired short-range ballistic missiles(SRBMs) last week.In a report submitted to the National Assembly on Monday, the Defense Ministry said North Korea fired SRBMs on July 25 and 31, in addition to the short-range projectiles launched on August 2.The ministry said these projectiles demonstrated similar in-flight characteristics to short-range missiles North Korea fired in May.The description of the July 31 projectiles as SRBMs confirms an earlier assessment by the military. There had been some doubt as to whether the projectiles were missiles or rockets after North Korean state media referred to them as the latter.South Korea’s military assessed that the projectiles fired on May 4 and 9 were KN-23 SRBMs, North Korea’s version of Russia’s Iskander missile.The Defense Ministry noted that it is continuing to assess the details of North Korea's recent provocations in close coordination with the United States.It added that South Korea and the U.S. have bolstered surveillance assets in the region in the wake of the recent launches.