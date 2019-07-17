Won-dollar Rate Reaches Highest Intraday Trading Figure in 3.5 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed one-thousand-200 won per dollar for the first time in more than three years on Monday amid woes over the deepening South Korea-Japan row and other unfavorable conditions.The won-dollar rate on the foreign exchange market in Seoul began the day at one-thousand-203-point-six won per dollar, up five-point-six won from the previous trading day.But the rate further surged to top one-thousand-210 won per dollar after the Chinese yuan fell to an eleven-year low against the greenback.At one point in trading, the won-dollar rate jumped to as high as one-thousand-218-point-30 won to the dollar, or up more than 20 won from the previous trading day.It's the highest intraday trading figure to be posted in nearly three-and-a-half years.The rate, however, stabilized and slipped back to the early one-thousand-210 won per dollar range later in the day following verbal interventions.