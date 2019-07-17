Gov't 'Deeply Regrets' Removal of Wartime Sex Slave Statue From Art Festival

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has expressed deep regret over the Japanese government’s decision to suspend a section of an international art exhibition that displayed a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.Ministry spokesperson Kim Jin-kon told reporters Monday that Seoul is greatly disappointed by the closure of a section of the Aichi Triennale that featured the "Statue of a Girl of Peace.”Kim said the freedom of creation and expression in culture and arts must be respected under all circumstances and that Seoul hopes the display will reopen soon.The “After ‘Freedom of Expression?’” section that included the statue opened at the major art festival in Nagoya last Thursday but was shut down Saturday amid pressure from central government officials and after the Aichi Prefecture government received threatening telephone calls and emails.