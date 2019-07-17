Moon Promotes inter-Korean Cooperation to Counter Japanese Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in suggested on Monday that inter-Korean economic cooperation can circumvent Japanese trade restrictions on Seoul.At a meeting with his aides, Moon said that if the two Koreas manage to realize a “peace-led economy” through cooperation, the size of their joint economies will soon catch up to that of Japan's economy.Moon's remarks come three days after he heavily criticized Tokyo for deciding to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of nations that enjoy preferential trade relations with Japan.The president also said Japan “will never succeed in stopping South Korea from its economic leap,” and that its latest trade restrictions only serve as a “catalyst” for South Korea to become an economic powerhouse.Moon urged Japan to realize that it cannot become a global leader with only economic power, saying that Tokyo is facing criticism from the international community for damaging the free trade order.He then vowed to lead efforts to create peace on the Korean Peninsula and to fulfill the values of co-existence, co-prosperity and mutually-beneficial cooperation.