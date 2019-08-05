South Korean Stocks Tumble on Trade Row Woes

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks tumbled on Monday after Japan announces greater trade restrictions against Seoul and U.S. President Donald Trump promises more tariffs on Chinese imports.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 51-point-15 points, or two-point-56 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-946-point-98.It's the lowest closing price in three years and one month, dating back to June 2016.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 45-point-91 points, or seven-point-46 percent, to close at 569-point-79 points. It's the first time Korea's secondary bourse has dipped below the 600 mark at close since March 2017.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened 17-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-215-point-three won.