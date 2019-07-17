S. Korea Proposed Talks with N. Korea on Joint Teams for Tokyo Olympics

The Unification Ministry says South Korea proposed working-level talks with North Korea late last month to discuss forming joint teams for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.A ministry official revealed Monday that the proposal was made on July 24 via the inter-Korean liaison office and that talks are believed to be ongoing.The International Olympic Committee in March gave approval for the two Koreas to form unified teams for the Tokyo Games and to jointly march in the opening ceremony.Seoul and Pyongyang had agreed to compete together in women's basketball, women's field hockey, judo and rowing, but there has been little progress on related talks amid a stall in cross-border relations.With preliminary competitions set to begin later this month, it has become logistically impossible to field a joint Korean team, especially in rowing.North Korea, however, recently notified the Asian Football Confederation that it will hold a World Cup qualifier with South Korea in Pyongyang in October for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.A ministry official in Seoul said that hoisting the South Korean flag and playing its national anthem during the Pyongyang match are just some of the issues to discuss with North Korea, adding they will be handled according to FIFA regulations.