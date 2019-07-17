Domestic Civic Groups to Host 2nd Queer Festival in Incheon

A queer festival will be held for the second time in Incheon later this month.



An organizing committee consisting of 24 local civic groups announced on Monday the second Incheon queer culture festival is set to take place on August 31. The committee plans to keep details about the venue under wraps until later in order to avoid physical clashes and anti-gay protests by opponents of the event.



Since Seoul launched a pride parade for sexual minorities in 2000, a growing number of South Korean cities have been organizing queer festivals.



The first event in Incheon held last September was in effect suspended due to strong opposition from around one thousand citizens, including those from conservative church groups and parents.