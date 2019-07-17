Samsung Electronics Holds Emergency Meeting After Japan's Trade Shortlist Decision

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics and its affiliates held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss Tokyo's decision last Friday to remove South Korea from a shortlist of trusted trade partners.The company's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, chaired the meeting, joined by various heads of the firm's semiconductor and display divisions.Lee encouraged the executives to confront the current crises by creating new opportunities for the future.The tech giant has been securing stockpiles of three key materials needed for its chips and displays since Japan imposed restrictions on exports of those items to South Korea July 4.