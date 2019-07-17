Labor Group Boycotts Trilateral Dialogue on Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

One of South Korea’s two umbrella labor union groups has announced a boycott against social dialogue regarding the minimum wage in protest of the government’s confirmation of next year’s minimum wage level.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) 's protest on Monday against the Minimum Wage Commission came hours after the Ministry of Employment and Labor affirmed an earlier trilateral agreement to set 2020's minimum wage at eight-thousand-590 won, two-point-nine percent higher than this year’s.The FKTU said achieving a 10-thousand won minimum wage is urgent in resolving income disparity and realizing a sustainable economic system and that it cannot be withheld just because of economic burdens on small business owners.The group is also protesting against employers’ demands to apply lower minimum wage hikes to smaller companies, saying it is disregarding the social roles of the minimum wage as stipulated by the Constitution.The trilateral commission, consisting of labor and business representatives as well as government-picked experts, voted on July 12 to raise next year’s hourly wage floor following double-digit hikes in the past two years.