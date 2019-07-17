S. Korean Civic Group Calls for Suspension of Joint Military Drill with US

A local civic group held a rally in Seoul to protest a joint military exercise that South Korea and the U.S. are believed to have launched on Monday.The Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea argued that the drill, called the 19-1 Dong Maeng, is a stumbling block to the resumption of U.S.-North Korea negotiations for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The group claimed even though it is a computer-simulated command post exercise, as long as it involves preemptive strike strategies, the drill remains hostile toward the North and goes against efforts to build lasting peace in the region.It said the drill will also cause Pyongyang to respond militarily and in the worst case will kill the current momentum of dialogue revived by the recent U.S.-North Korea summit meeting at the Demilitarized Zone.The South Korea-U.S. drill is a scaled down version of the former Key Resolve spring command-post drills and focused on defense rather than counterattack activities.