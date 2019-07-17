US-China Trade Spat Pulls Down Asian Stock Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

Asia’s major benchmark stock indices have dropped amid the growing trade spat between the U.S. and China.South Korea’s main bourse Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell two-point-56 percent to one-thousand-946-point-98 points on Monday, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped one-point-74 percent to 20-thousand-720-point-29.Taiwan TAIEX, or Stock Exchange Capitalization Weighted Stock Index, and the Shanghai Composite Index in China lost one-point-19 percent and one-point-62 percent, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed two-point-83 percent.Analysts attributed the Asian fluctuation to the ever-growing trade tension between Washington and Beijing, but markets in South Korea and Japan have been additionally affected by their own trade spats.