S. Korean Parliament Delivers Resolution against Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly said on Monday that Speaker Moon Hee-sang delivered a resolution against Japan’s trade restrictions to the Japanese parliament and Cabinet members.The bipartisan resolution, adopted unanimously by the South Korean parliament last Friday, will be sent via the South Korean Embassy in Japan to the leaders of both chambers of the National Diet of Japan, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko, among others.South Korea's parliament expressed “deep concern” over a Japan's export curbs and called for their immediate withdrawal, saying they are damaging the foundation of bilateral relations, afflicting the people of both countries and backpedaling from the global free trade order.