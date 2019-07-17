Politics NYT: US Neither Willing Nor Able to Mediate S. Korea-Japan Conflicts

The New York Times has pointed out that the United States is neither willing nor able to mediate growing tensions between its two closest Asian allies.



The U.S. daily reported on Sunday that the Trump administration has been reluctant to get involved to repair the rift between South Korea and Japan, the two countries Washington has long relied on to counter China’s rise and a nuclear-armed North Korea.



It said a telling sign of the U.S.’ diminished leadership over the Northeast Asian region was displayed by a photo from the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok last week, which showed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unsuccessfully trying to bring together the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan for a photo session.



Michael Green, a former senior director at the U.S. National Security Council, said former U.S. administrations swiftly engaged conflicts between the two allies by sending signals that it could harm U.S. security interests.



However, he accused the The Donald Trump administration of being late on such moves and making the situation worse by doing nothing “to create a sense that there is a team of allies in Asia.”