S. Korea Holds Emergency Meeting to Discuss N. Korea’s Projectile Firing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office held an emergency meeting of security ministers to discuss North Korea's latest launch of unidentified projectiles early Tuesday.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said the meeting was led by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong in an underground bunker at the presidential compound at 7:30 a.m.Earlier Tuesday morning, Pyongyang fired two unidentified projectiles from in or near South Hwanghae Province in the country’s southwest, in an apparent show of force against Seoul and Washington’s joint military exercise that effectively began a day earlier.Tuesday’s firing is the fourth set of projectile launches by Pyongyang since July 25.