S. Korean Military Considering Dokdo Defense Drill For Next Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's military is considering conducting bi-annual defense training near the country's easternmost Dokdo islets next week.According to sources in the military on Tuesday, discussions are underway to hold the two-day exercise from next Tuesday to Wednesday, just before the nation marks the 74th anniversary of liberation from Japanese colonial rule on August 15.The exact dates have not yet been finalized, however, due to weather conditions and possible changes in the political atmosphere.Seoul, which conducted the drills in June and in December last year, had put the exercises on hold in consideration of its relations with Japan, which claims the Dokdo islets as its own.But a sharp deterioration in Seoul-Tokyo ties, accelerated by recent decisions by Tokyo to obstruct trade between the two nations, apparently led Seoul to consider moving forward with the Dokdo defense drills.The decision may have also been influenced by a Russian warplane’s incursion of South Korean airspace over the islets last month, the first such violation since the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953.