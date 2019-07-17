N. Korea Warns of Seeking 'New Road' Amid S. Korea-US Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea condemned joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, warning that it may seek a "new road" instead of engagement.A spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a statement following Pyongyang's firing of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Tuesday.The spokesperson called the maneuvers a practice for a "war of aggression" and a “violation” of a series of peace agreements both Seoul and Washington signed with Pyongyang.He said Pyongyang will have no other choice but to develop, test and deploy the "physical means" necessary to defend its borders.The spokesperson added, however, that Pyongyang remains unchanged in its position to resolve issues through dialogue.On Monday, Seoul and Washington began "crisis management staff training" as a run-up to their full summertime command post exercise activities.