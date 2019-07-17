Son of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to Study at Yonsei University

Photo : YONHAP News

The eldest son of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt will enroll at Yonsei University, one of South Korea’s most prestigious schools.People magazine quoted an unnamed source as saying on Monday that Maddox Jolie-Pitt will attend classes at the private Seoul-based university from later this month. He is reportedly seeking to major in biochemistry.According to the source, Jolie-Pitt, who turned 18 this month, chose Yonsei over other universities that he had been accepted to. He has apparently been studying Korean in anticipation of the move.Jolie-Pitt is the eldest of six children between Jolie and Pitt.