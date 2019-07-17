S. Korea's First-Half Current Account Surplus Drops Nearly 25%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus for the first half of 2019 dropped nearly 25 percent compared to a year ago, the lowest level recorded in seven years.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus totaled 21-point-eight billion dollars in the January to June period, down 24-point-seven percent from the same period last year.Overall outbound shipments tumbled nine-point-eight percent on-year to 277-point-seven billion dollars in the first half, the first drop in two-and-a-half years, while imports slipped five-point-seven percent to 240-point-seven billion dollars.The current account surplus for the month of June, meanwhile, shrank one-point-one billion dollars, or 14-point-five percent, on-year to six-point-four billion dollars due to a fall in the goods account surplus.Exports tumbled 15-point-nine percent on-year in June to some 44 billion dollars on prolonged trade tensions between the U.S. and China and a drop in semiconductor and petroleum product prices.Imports fell at a slower clip of eleven-point-eight percent to 38 billion dollars in June.