Gov't Says N. Korea's Military Actions Aimed at Boosting Negotiating Power

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says it believes North Korea's latest military actions are aimed at strengthening regime solidarity and boosting its initiative and negotiating power for future dealings.The ministry made the assessment in a report distributed on Tuesday, referring to Pyongyang’s launch of short-range projectiles on a total of six occasions this year.The ministry said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took part in 14 military-related public activities this year, including eight that had to do with weapons testing and training.The ministry said since Kim's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the truce village of Panmunjeom on June 30, Pyongyang's message to the South has focused on urging Seoul to implement inter-Korean declarations while excluding the South from the North’s relations with Washington.