Top Office Takes Seriously N. Korea's Projectile Launches: Spokesperson

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said it takes seriously North Korea's launch of short-range projectiles earlier in the day and vowed to monitor the situation and bolster defensive readiness in close cooperation with the United States.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters on Tuesday that National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the latest launches and to review the overall security situation around the Korean Peninsula.The emergency meeting was held at the presidential office's Crisis Management Center at 7:30 a.m. Participants included Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.The meeting came after the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the North had fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from South Hwanghae Province in the country’s southwest early Tuesday morning.