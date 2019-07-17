Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 1.51%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 29-point-48 points, or one-point-51 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-917-point-50.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 18-point-29 points, or three-point-21 percent, to close at 551-point-50.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency remained unchanged against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-215-point-three won.