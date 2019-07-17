Asiana Flight Made Emergency Landing in Alaska Last Month

Photo : YONHAP News

An Asiana Airlines flight from New York to South Korea last month made an emergency stop in Anchorage, Alaska due to an emergency health situation involving a passenger.An eight-year-old girl, surnamed Choi, reportedly developed a high fever and stomach pains about 90 minutes into the flight on July 8th.A doctor on board examined the girl and determined that she needed to be sent to the hospital. The pilot and crew then sought the consent of the remaining passengers and made an emergency landing at Anchorage International Airport.The girl was stabilized after being treated at a hospital in Alaska.The plane refueled in Anchorage and arrived at Incheon International Airport four hours behind schedule.An Asiana official said the 470 passengers on board were understanding of the emergency health situation and agreed to the landing, adding that applause was heard from the cabin when the plane touched down in South Korea.The incident came to the public's attention after the girl's father sent a thank-you letter to the airline late last month.