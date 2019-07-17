N. Korea Propaganda Outlet Calls for Scrapping GSOMIA

Photo : KBS News

A North Korean propaganda website has called for scrapping a military intelligence-sharing agreement signed between South Korea and Japan, calling it an unpatriotic pact.The website Uriminzokkiri made the statement on Tuesday, comparing the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) to a stepping stone that will provide a foothold for Japan to resurrect its militarism and invade the Korean Peninsula.It said the pact should be abolished as soon as possible as it becomes increasingly clear the humiliating accord cannot be maintained as Japan's economic aggression is pressing down on South Korea.The South Korea-Japan military accord, which is set to expire in November, has been renewed automatically each year until now, but has been under the spotlight in recent days amid the two countries' trade dispute.