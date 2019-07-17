Politics Seoul District to Take Down 'No Japan' Banners

The authorities of a district in Seoul have decided to take down banners promoting a boycott campaign of Japanese goods after public opinion in the area did not support the idea.



In a Facebook message on Tuesday, Seo Yang-ho, the head of Seoul's Jung District announced the decision to take down the banners which he said was initially part of efforts to join the public response to Japan's economic retaliation.



However, Seo apologized for unintentionally causing concern.



He said he humbly accepts the criticism that the "No Japan" banners can create misunderstandings by regarding the Japanese people and their government in the same light.



The ward chief also acknowledged the view that boycotts should be a voluntary decision for citizens.



About 50 of these banners were put up on Tuesday morning in some sections of Sejong Boulevard.