S. Korea Reviews Issuing Travel Alert for Japan

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry says it will consider issuing a safety alert for South Korean travelers to Japan amid the intensifying Seoul-Tokyo trade row.Fielding related questions in a regular media briefing on Tuesday, the ministry’s spokesman Kim In-cheol said that, if deemed necessary to secure safety of South Korean nationals, the ministry will consider taking such measures.Earlier, the ruling Democratic Party’s special committee on Japan’s export curbs advised the government on the need of travel restrictions on South Koreans in Japan, citing lingering risks of radioactive exposure stemming from the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima.The ministry has also been sending text messages to South Korean visitors to Japan advising them to refrain from visiting sites of anti-Korean rallies and take extra caution for their safety.