More than 1,000 People in S. Korea Diagnosed with Heat-Related Illnesses This Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

The sizzling hot spell has caused the number of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses in South Korea to soar past one-thousand this summer.According to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Tuesday, one-thousand-94 patients had been diagnosed with heat-related conditions, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, as of Monday.More than 200 patients were in Gyeonggi Province, followed by North Gyeongsang Province at 157 and South Gyeongsang Province at 113.Five people have have died so far due to heat-related conditions, since the death of a woman in her 80s in Cheongdo County in North Gyeongsang on July 23rd.The agency is urging people to stay inside during the hottest part of the afternoon or take sufficient breaks and drink plenty of water if they have to spend a lot of time outdoors.