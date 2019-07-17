Seoul's Security Chief: N. Korean Launches Do Not Violate Inter-Korean Agreements

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national security adviser says North Korea’s recent missile launches fall short of violating inter-Korean military agreements despite the seriousness of the incidents.National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong delivered the government’s stance on Tuesday while responding to a question during a meeting of the National Assembly House Steering Committee.Chung said the South is having “sufficient communication” with the North through various channels over the launches and other issues, but declined to elaborate on the specifics of the inter-Korean dialogue.Earlier in the day, Chung chaired an emergency meeting at the presidential office to discuss the latest North Korean launches and to review the overall security situation on the Korean Peninsula.