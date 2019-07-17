KCNA: Missile Launches ‘Adequate Warning’ Against S. Korea-US Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says Tuesday’s missile launches were an "adequate warning" against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States that effectively began earlier this week.According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, leader Kim Jong-un observed the launching of two tactical guided missiles from the western area of the country.The KCNA claimed the missiles "precisely hit a targeted islet in the East Sea" early Tuesday.The agency said the launches “clearly verified the reliability, safety and actual war capacity of the new type of tactical guided weapon system.”South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) earlier said they detected two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles launched from South Hwanghae Province towards the East Sea early Tuesday.The latest provocations were Pyongyang’s fourth set of projectile launches in less than two weeks.