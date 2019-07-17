Japan's Trade Ministry Announces Exclusion of S. Korea from 'Whitelist' of Trade Partners

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo officially announced the exclusion of South Korea from a shortlist of countries that enjoy streamlined trade procedures with Japan.Tokyo's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Wednesday that Japanese exports to South Korea will not qualify for fast-track export clearance as of August 28.The revision was approved by the Japanese Cabinet last Friday.South Korea is the only country in Asia on the 27-member “whitelist” and will be the first country to be removed from it.While the shape and form of Seoul-Tokyo trade after the removal is unclear, export procedures may mirror those in place for other major Japanese trade partners not on the whitelist, such as China and Taiwan.In those cases, nearly every outbound shipment requires a respective permit from Japanese government authorities before it may leave the country.