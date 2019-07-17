S. Korea's Finance Chief Vows 'Swift and Bold' Steps to Stabilize Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s finance chief vowed “swift and bold” measures, if necessary, to help stabilize the country’s financial and foreign exchange markets amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war.At an emergency meeting with top financial officials on Wednesday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said such measures may include stock market stabilization measures, easing regulations on buybacks and tightening regulations on short selling.Hong said global stock markets are generally showing weaknesses amid rising concerns over a global slowdown, uncertainties over a U.S. rate cut and the escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute.As for Korea, the finance chief said sluggish exports and investment caused by external conditions along with poor business performance and Japan's export curbs are adding to domestic difficulties.The minister, however, insisted the country's economic fundamentals remain strong despite what he called "overlapping temporary risks."Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol, who was also at the meeting, vowed to continue working with the government to help stabilize the markets.Lee added that it would be too early to talk about further lowering the key interest rate, after the BOK's rate cut to one-point-five percent last month.