Seoul: Tokyo Acknowledged Export Curbs are Political Retaliation

Seoul says Tokyo has acknowledged its trade restrictions targeting South Korea are a retaliation over colonial-era disputes and contradict Japan’s earlier claim that the restrictions were rooted in national security concerns.In a statement on Tuesday, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young urged Tokyo not to “neglect the truth” and to give up “selfish acts” of denying the past, neglecting human rights and damaging global free trade.This comes after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier in the day that the main cause of escalating tensions with South Korea is a loss of trust stemming from Seoul's violation of a 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral ties.South Korea's top court ruled last year ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, but Tokyo maintains all compensation issues were settled with that accord.