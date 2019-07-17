NHK: Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China, Japan to Meet in Late August

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea, China and Japan are expected to meet later this month for discussions on North Korea's denuclearization efforts.Japan's NHK reported on Wednesday that South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Wang Yi and Taro Kono, will likely meet in or near Beijing on August 21.NHK said the three sides are expected to consult on ways to jointly respond to Pyongyang's recent series of ballistic missile launches amid a stalemate in its denuclearization negotiations with Washington.The Japanese broadcaster said Tokyo was also in talks to arrange bilateral meetings with both Seoul and Beijing, adding Seoul and Tokyo are likely to discuss their ongoing disputes over the wartime forced labor issue and Japan's export curbs.An official from South Korea's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said while the three sides are discussing holding the meeting, no details have yet been finalized.