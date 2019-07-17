CRS: Seoul-Tokyo-Washington Security Cooperation 'More Difficult'

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Congressional report says trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan has become more difficult amid rising tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.In a report titled “South Korea: Background and U.S. Relations” updated on August 1, the Congressional Research Service(CRS) notes that four events this and last year have caused “perennially fraught” South Korea-Japan relations to worsen.The CRS lists these events as Seoul’s termination of a 2015 deal over sexual slavery during the colonial period, incidents involving Japanese reconnaissance planes and South Korean naval craft, South Korean Supreme Court rulings over wartime forced labor and procedural hurdles Japan placed on key material exports to Korea.The report says these developments have strained trilateral security cooperation between the U.S. and its two Northeast Asian allies at a time when Seoul and Washington are pursuing rapprochement with Pyongyang.