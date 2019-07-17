S. Korea's Political Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Japan's 'Whitelist' Exclusion

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties are giving mixed reactions to Japan's promulgation of a revised bill to strike South Korea off its list of trusted trading partners.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said it will join efforts with the South Korean public to overcome difficulties resulting from the trade restrictions and build a nation that is strong in terms of security and the economy so Japan won't be able to repeat such actions.The DP also vowed to work with the government to minimize the damage on local industries and reinforce a system of cooperation between conglomerates and smaller businesses in order to reduce the country's dependency on Japanese materials.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, urged the Moon Jae-in administration to come up with practical response measures and seek ways to diplomatically resolve the issue before the "whitelist" exclusion takes effect later this month.The minor Bareunmirae Party called for more efforts from Seoul to minimize the potential damage to South Korean businesses while the Party for Democracy and Peace criticized the Moon government for its insufficient response to the trade dispute with Japan.The minor Justice Party urged Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to quickly stop his administration's economic aggression toward South Korea.