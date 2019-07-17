Asiana Suspends Busan-Okinawa Flights Amid Growing Boycott

Photo : YONHAP News

Asiana Airlines will tentatively suspend flights from Busan to Okinawa following a drop in demand for flight services to Japan.The airline said Wednesday that the route will not be in service from August 23 to October 26.The move comes after Asiana announced late last month that it would reduce the number of flights from Seoul to Japan amid a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese-related goods, services and travel.The boycott stems from restrictions Japan introduced this and last month on South Korea-bound exports.Other airlines are also moving to adjust their flight services to Japan to protect their profits.Korean Air will suspend flights from Busan to Sapporo from September third and will replace planes bound for some parts of Japan, including Osaka and Fukuoka, with smaller aircraft from later this month.The low-cost carrier T’way Air halted its flights from the southwest Korean city of Muan to the Japanese city of Oita from July 24 and will suspend regular flights from Daegu to Kumamoto and from Busan to Saga beginning next month.Eastarjet, another budget airline, will also temporarily suspend flights next month connecting Busan to the Japanese cities of Sapporo and Osaka.