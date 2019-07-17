Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.41%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost seven-point-79 points, or point-41 percent, on Wednesday as market sentiment remained jittery over trade tensions between the U.S. and China. It ended the day at one-thousand-909-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining 13-point-14 points, or two-point-38 percent, to close at 564-point-64.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-214-point-nine won.