Japanese Prefecture to Provide Loans to Local Business Amid Decline in S. Korean Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

A local Japanese government plans to provide financial assistance for local business owners following a plunge in the number of Korean visitors amid a South Korean consumer boycott of Japanese-related goods, services and travel.Tottori Prefecture Governor Shinji Hirai said in a press conference last week that the prefecture’s urgent loan provision is to respond to recent economic developments, including the ongoing Seoul-Tokyo trade row.The governor cited an emerging possibility that local tourism, industry and commerce will begin to feel the impact of the dwindling number of South Korean customers.He said his prefecture will also try to attract tourists from other Asian countries, such as Singapore and Vietnam, to mitigate any potential damage lost by South Korean tourist spending.