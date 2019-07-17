Moon Visits Local Component Maker Subject to Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday visited a small local firm susceptible to Japan’s trade restrictions to encourage its workers amid Seoul's prolonged conflicts Tokyo.After surveying a manufacturing process at SBB Tech located in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, Moon also met with the company’s representatives and employees.The company produces components needed for semiconductors, liquid crystal displays and robot precision control. One of the products it makes, a bearing for decelerators, is among three high-tech materials subject to Japan’s export curbs.The company is also the first South Korean firm to develop harmonic drive gear-related technologies that the country has long depended on Japan for.Noting that the difficulties caused by Japan's move can be turned into an opportunity for small local firms armed with technological prowess, the president asked the company’s workers to have confidence that they can win against Japan.