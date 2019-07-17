Domestic S. Korean Prosecution to Use Multi-Language Warrants for Foreign Suspects

South Korean prosecutors plan to use foreign-language warrants when arresting foreign criminal suspects.



The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said on Wednesday that Korean arrest or raid warrants have been translated into more than a dozen major foreign languages and will be distributed to local prosecutors’ offices within this month.



A total of 15 foreign languages have been selected given that the number of residents speaking different languages in the country amounts to at least 10-thousand for each. The prosecution also plans to have interpreters accompany officers when warrants for foreign suspects are executed.



The number of foreign nationals arrested for suspected crimes in South Korea stood at around 36-thousand as of 2017, accounting for some one-point-nine percent of all the suspects arrested in the year.