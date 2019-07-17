Domestic Seoul City to Diversify Tourism amid S. Korea-Japan Conflicts

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is mulling measures to woo more tourists from China and other countries as the number of Japanese traveling to the South Korean capital is expected to drop amid deepening diplomatic conflicts with Japan.



Seoul city said on Wednesday it decided to propose to the central government that individual Chinese tourists also be allowed to benefit from a more convenient electronic visa system that is currently only permitted for Chinese group tours.



The municipal government also plans to launch tourism projects with regional governments in China, including Hunan, Henan and Huangshi, while expanding cooperation with Beijing.



It will also hold events in Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, France and the U.S. later this year to promote Seoul's tourist attractions.