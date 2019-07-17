No. of Heat-Related Illnesses in S. Korea Soars

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people suffering heat-related illnesses in South Korea has spiked in the past week.According to Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday, more than 500 emergency rooms across the country have diagnosed a total of 557 people with heat-related conditions, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, since Thursday of last week.Four out of the five people who died due to heat-related conditions this summer lost their lives over the cited period.The spike is attributed to persistent heat waves in recent days with the mercury hovering above 35 Celsius degrees for hours per day in many parts of the country.With more sizzling days in the forecast, the disease control agency is urging people to stay inside during peak heat hours in the afternoon, take sufficient breaks from outdoor work and drink plenty of water.