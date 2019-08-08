Trump: S. Korea Agreed to Pay ‘Substantially’ More Money for US Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that talks to increase South Korea’s contribution to maintain American armed forces on the Korean Peninsula have begun.Saying South Korea is a “very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the U.S.,” Trump said Seoul “has agreed to pay substantially more money” to Washington “to defend itself” from North Korea.Trump also tweeted that the U.S. has been paid “very little” over the past decades, but that he managed to extract 990 million dollars last year from Seoul to maintain U.S. troops and assets on the peninsula.Trump has long complained the U.S. bears too much of the financial burden for its overseas military deployments and has singled out South Korea as a nation that should pay more.Trump's remarks come ahead of U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's visit to Seoul on Friday for talks on pending alliance issues, including the two sides’ current defense cost-sharing deal set to expire by the end of the year.Under the current one-year agreement, Seoul agreed to pay one-point-04 trillion won this year, an increase of eight-point-two percent from 960 billion won last year.