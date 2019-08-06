S. Korea Denies Defense Cost-Sharing Negotiations Have Started

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday said that official negotiations with the United States for their next defense cost-sharing deal have not yet begun.A Foreign Ministry official made the remark after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter earlier in the day that negotiations have started and that Seoul has agreed to pay “substantially more.”Under the current one-year Special Measures Agreement(SMA) set to expire on December 31, Seoul agreed to pay one-point-04 trillion won this year, an increase of eight-point-two percent from 960 billion won last year.The official pointed out that Seoul and Washington agreed to conduct discussions on a new deal in a "reasonable and fair" way when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Seoul last month.During Bolton’s visit, unconfirmed media reports suggested Washington may demand as much as five-point-nine trillion won from Seoul in the upcoming negotiations, a nearly sixfold increase over South Korea's current contribution.Trump's remarks come ahead of U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's visit to Seoul on Friday for talks on pending alliance issues, including the next defense cost-sharing deal.