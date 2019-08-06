Pompeo Hopeful About Resuming Dialogue with N. Korea in ‘Coming Weeks’

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is hopeful about resuming denuclearization negotiations with North Korea "in the coming weeks," denying the North’s recent missile launches are hampering such efforts.At a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday, Pompeo said Washington is planning for negotiations in "a couple of weeks" and that he anticipates the two teams will get back together.The remarks came after North Korea conducted four rounds of short-range ballistic missile(SRBM) tests since late last month in protest of joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. in August.Pompeo has suggested several times since a late June meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea that talks were imminent, first saying on June 30 they would probably take place in two or three weeks.Pompeo said Washington’s strategy to achieve the full, final denuclearization of North Korea “hasn't changed,” and that the U.S. is positively assessing the fact that there haven’t been any nuclear or long-range missile tests.The secretary's downplaying of North Korea's recent provocations is in line with similarly dismissive comments made by others in the Donald Trump administration in an apparent effort to keep momentum for dialogue alive.