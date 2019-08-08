PM: Japan Approved Export of Restricted Item to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Japan approved a Seoul-bound shipment of one of three key semiconductor and display materials that recently came under tightened restrictions.At a meeting with officials on Thursday, Lee said Tokyo gave the go-ahead for an export shipment of extreme ultraviolet photoresists the previous day, the first such approval since Tokyo introduced curbs on the material July 4.Tokyo tightened restrictions on exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and etching gas to South Korea, claiming some of the goods may have been allowed to enter North Korea for military use.The move, however, is widely believed to be retaliation for South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.Criticizing Tokyo, which will also remove South Korea from a shortlist of preferred trading partners August 28, Lee said Tokyo's moves are a self-contradiction as a beneficiary of free trade.The prime minister, however, said the Japanese government didn't designate additional export items that are subject to tougher regulations as it officially announced Seoul's removal from its trade "whitelist" the day before, adding that Seoul will intensify diplomatic efforts to restore Seoul-Tokyo trade to an earlier state.The prime minister also pledged efforts to minimize the damage inflicted on local firms, reduce local industries' dependency on foreign-made materials, and enhance cooperation between conglomerates and smaller businesses.