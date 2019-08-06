Japan Confirms Approval of Export of Restricted Item to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan confirmed its approval of an export shipment of one of three high-tech materials to South Korea that it placed under tightened restrictions last month.Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters on Thursday that Tokyo had approved the previous day an exporter's request to send a shipment to South Korea after a "strict review."Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon earlier said Tokyo gave the go-ahead for an export shipment of extreme ultraviolet photoresists, which is used in the production of semiconductors.Seko said that Tokyo's decision to announce the approval publicly is aimed at countering what he described as "unfair criticism" from Seoul about the export curbs.He said, however, that Japan will implement additional measures including an expansion in the number of items that require individual authorization for exports if inappropriate instances are found.The approval is the first since Tokyo tightened restrictions on exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and etching gas to South Korea on July 4.The export curbs are widely believed to be retaliation for political disagreements with Seoul over colonial-era issues, but Tokyo at the time cited national security concerns as the reason behind the restrictions.