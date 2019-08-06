Samsung Unveils Galaxy Note 10

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, featuring what it described as an enhanced stylus and simplified design.At an event in New York on Wednesday, the South Korean tech giant showcased the Note 10 in two different sizes, the six-point-three-inch standard model and the six-point-eight-inch Note 10 Plus.The Note 10, equipped with a main camera, telephoto lens and ultrawide angle lens on the back, features a "hole-punch" selfie camera to minimize bezels on the screen.Regarding the Note's S Pen stylus, users can now convert what they jotted down on the screen with the S Pen to text and export the results to a word process program, such Microsoft Word.Samsung also made it easier for its newest Note models to integrate with a Windows PC, citing collaboration with Microsoft.Through Bluetooth "air action" gestures, Samsung says users can control music playback and other features without touching the display. New Note users will also be able to control features through an enhanced S Pen button.The latest Note models, with respective price tags of 949 and one-thousand-99 dollars in the United States, will hit shelves in the U.S., South Korea and other markets beginning August 23, ahead of the September release of the Galaxy Fold.