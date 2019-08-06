US Defense Chief to Arrive in S. Korea Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit South Korea on Thursday for a two-day stay.A Defense Ministry official said Esper will arrive at Osan Air Base south of Seoul later on Thursday and on Friday meet with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeong-doo.During Friday’s meeting, Esper and Jeong are likely to discuss North Korea’s recent series of missile launches.They will also likely address the issue of deploying South Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz and whether to retain South Korea and Japan’s bilateral military intelligence-sharing agreement, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).Defense cost-sharing will likely be a key topic as well, after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Twitter Wednesday that related discussions had already begun and Seoul had agreed to pay more.The Foreign Ministry issued a statement hours later denying either of those things are true.Defense Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters on Thursday that the two sides will share assessments on security conditions in the region and discuss cooperation toward denuclearizing and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.She also said the two sides will exchange views on key issues concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance, including a condition-based transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul.She said Friday’s meeting will not touch on Washington’s apparent intent to place ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a possibility raised by Esper in Sydney on Sunday.