10-member Faction in Minor Opposition Party to Defect, Form New Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A faction of ten lawmakers of the minor liberal Party for Democracy and Peace have announced their intent to defect to create a new party next week.At a press briefing on Thursday, party floor leader and faction member You Sung-yop said he seeks the public's understanding of the decision, which he argued was inevitable in their fight for hope and change.The group plans to formally announce their departure from the party at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.You said party leader Chung Dong-young rejected the group's suggestion that he resign from his post and an emergency committee run the party until a new party is set up.You appeared to leave the door open for dialogue, however, saying he hopes the two sides can reach a compromise.The Party for Democracy and Peace was first established in February last year by lawmakers of the People's Party who opposed the party's merger with the center-right Bareun Party to form the Bareunmirae Party.